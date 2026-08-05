Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Photronics, Inc. $PLAB

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB - Free Report) by 112.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 67,203 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Photronics worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $960,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at about $47,902,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,883,463 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $92,271,000 after acquiring an additional 370,489 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter worth about $3,935,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 313,404 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 78,166 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Photronics

Here are the key news stories impacting Photronics this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reiterated that investors who purchased Photronics securities between December 10, 2025, and May 27, 2026, have until September 4, 2026, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action. Rosen investor notice

Multiple law firms reiterated that investors who purchased Photronics securities between December 10, 2025, and May 27, 2026, have until September 4, 2026, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit alleges that Photronics and certain executives misled investors about demand and the outlook for its high-end integrated-circuit photomask business. Specific allegations reference “trusted mask” and “robust global order” representations that allegedly inflated the stock before a sharp decline. Hagens Berman investor alert

The lawsuit alleges that Photronics and certain executives misled investors about demand and the outlook for its high-end integrated-circuit photomask business. Specific allegations reference “trusted mask” and “robust global order” representations that allegedly inflated the stock before a sharp decline. Negative Sentiment: The repeated announcements increase visibility around potential securities-law exposure, possible damages, legal expenses, and reputational risk. However, the notices mainly seek potential plaintiffs and do not establish that Photronics committed wrongdoing. Bernstein Liebhard shareholder alert

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Photronics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Photronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Photronics presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Photronics

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $56.00.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $209.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.47 million. Photronics had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Photronics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.450 EPS.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high‐resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high‐end lithography technology.

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