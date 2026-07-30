Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM - Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,430 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 73,650 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Trip.com Group worth $18,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 398 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 611 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 384.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $82.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.92.

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Trip.com Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $38.04 and a 1-year high of $78.99.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Trip.com Group had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Trip.com Group's revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group NASDAQ: TCOM is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

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