Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. $DCOM

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM - Free Report) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,407 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after purchasing an additional 83,173 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.43% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,143 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 132.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 169,503 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,523 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 17.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,621 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,976 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,084 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $41.62.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Dime Community Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,687 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $851,683.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at $263,323.32. This trade represents a 76.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 1,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $61,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,320,663.63. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,419 shares of company stock worth $6,559,507. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCOM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Dime Community Bank, headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services to both individual and commercial customers. With a network of branches spanning the New York metropolitan area and South Florida, Dime Community Bancshares emphasizes relationship banking and local decision-making.

The company's core lending activities include commercial and multifamily real estate loans, construction and land development financing, and one-to-four-family residential mortgage lending.

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