Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC - Free Report) by 174.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,843 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 90,704 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.42% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,828.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 877.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.87. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $105.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's payout ratio is -31.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho set a $103.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $92.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.70.

View Our Latest Report on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company's core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

Further Reading

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