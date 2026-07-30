Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,646 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 64,579 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 41.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in PayPal by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,388 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,909 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on PayPal from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on PayPal from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded PayPal from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

Key Headlines Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: PayPal reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.38, above the $1.28 consensus, while revenue rose 4.8% year over year to $8.68 billion, exceeding the $8.47 billion estimate. Total payment volume increased 10% to $486.4 billion. PayPal Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

PayPal reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.38, above the $1.28 consensus, while revenue rose 4.8% year over year to $8.68 billion, exceeding the $8.47 billion estimate. Total payment volume increased 10% to $486.4 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook to $5.38 per share and highlighted improving branded checkout, Venmo growth, cost savings and investments in AI, digital identity and stablecoin-enabled payments. The guidance increase supports the view that CEO Enrique Lores’ turnaround is gaining traction. PayPal’s Q2 Earnings Call Focuses on Checkout Stability

Management raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook to $5.38 per share and highlighted improving branded checkout, Venmo growth, cost savings and investments in AI, digital identity and stablecoin-enabled payments. The guidance increase supports the view that CEO Enrique Lores’ turnaround is gaining traction. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised their price targets following the results. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods moved its target to $70 and upgraded PayPal to Outperform, while JPMorgan raised its target to $65 and retained a Neutral rating. PayPal also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share and repurchased approximately $1.5 billion of stock.

Several analysts raised their price targets following the results. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods moved its target to $70 and upgraded PayPal to Outperform, while JPMorgan raised its target to $65 and retained a Neutral rating. PayPal also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share and repurchased approximately $1.5 billion of stock. Neutral Sentiment: Takeover speculation remains a catalyst. Stripe and Advent International reportedly offered $60.50 per share, but PayPal’s board viewed the proposal as too low. The company appears open to a higher offer while continuing its standalone turnaround, leaving investors to balance potential deal value against execution of the recovery plan. PayPal Leaves the Door Open to a Higher Takeover Offer

Takeover speculation remains a catalyst. Stripe and Advent International reportedly offered $60.50 per share, but PayPal’s board viewed the proposal as too low. The company appears open to a higher offer while continuing its standalone turnaround, leaving investors to balance potential deal value against execution of the recovery plan. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street remains divided. Goldman Sachs issued a Sell warning, while Wells Fargo, Baird, Canaccord, TD Cowen and other firms maintained Neutral or Hold ratings, citing slower branded-checkout growth, margin pressure from investment spending, competitive threats and execution risk. Several targets remain below the current share price. PayPal Stock Splits Wall Street

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $196,194.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,768,260.18. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,543 shares of company stock valued at $364,325. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $79.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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