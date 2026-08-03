Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT - Free Report) by 331.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,283 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 43,993 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of PJT Partners worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,471 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 57.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,887 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1,394.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,563 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,536 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $51,090,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. Zacks Research raised PJT Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PJT Partners from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $179.33.

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Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 1,283 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.67, for a total value of $215,120.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $83,835. The trade was a 71.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $457,290.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 2,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $312,786.36. This trade represents a 59.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT opened at $168.03 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $195.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.26.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $486.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.28 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 10.57%.PJT Partners's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. PJT Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners is a global advisory-focused investment bank that delivers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital solutions to corporations, partnerships, and governments. The firm operates through three primary business segments: Strategic Advisory, which covers mergers and acquisitions, shareholder advisory, and capital markets advisory; Restructuring and Special Situations, which provides advice on debt and liability management, distressed mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructurings; and Park Hill, the firm's dedicated capital-raising and secondary advisory business for private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and infrastructure.

The Strategic Advisory practice at PJT Partners assists clients with complex transactions such as cross-border mergers, spin-offs, divestitures, and takeover defenses, drawing on deep industry expertise and global reach.

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