Sei Investments Co. Purchases 112,319 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,290,126 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 112,319 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of FirstEnergy worth $65,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 507.9% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 766 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. FirstEnergy's dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FirstEnergy

Key Headlines Impacting FirstEnergy

Here are the key news stories impacting FirstEnergy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo initiated/maintained a Buy stance on FirstEnergy, signaling renewed analyst confidence in the utility’s outlook. FirstEnergy (FE) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo initiated/maintained a stance on FirstEnergy, signaling renewed analyst confidence in the utility’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised longer-term earnings estimates for FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030, suggesting expectations for steady earnings growth over time.

KeyCorp raised longer-term earnings estimates for FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030, suggesting expectations for steady earnings growth over time. Positive Sentiment: FirstEnergy declared a quarterly dividend of $0.465 per share with a roughly 3.8% annualized yield , reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors.

FirstEnergy declared a quarterly dividend of with a roughly , reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate slightly to $2.72 from $2.73, but that is still close to the current consensus of $2.74 and does not materially change the near-term outlook.

KeyCorp trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate slightly to from $2.73, but that is still close to the current consensus of $2.74 and does not materially change the near-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s near-term quarter estimates imply mixed results, including Q2 EPS of $0.47 and Q3 EPS of $0.98 , leaving investors focused on whether upcoming earnings can beat expectations.

KeyCorp’s near-term quarter estimates imply mixed results, including Q2 EPS of and Q3 EPS of , leaving investors focused on whether upcoming earnings can beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: In a preview of upcoming results, analysts expect Q2 revenue to rise about 6.28% on load growth and grid investment, while EPS may decline modestly, a mixed but not alarming setup ahead of reporting. FirstEnergy to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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