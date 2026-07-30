Sei Investments Co. Purchases 116,327 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 119.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,397 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 116,327 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Builders FirstSource worth $17,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 167.1% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,323.5% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 242 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $99.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR opened at $67.69 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $151.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.42.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

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