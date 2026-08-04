Sei Investments Co. Purchases 137,806 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO - Free Report) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,092 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 137,806 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 151.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 8,432.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEO shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, July 6th. William Blair reissued a "buy" rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 3.9%

AEO stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm's fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.32.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. American Eagle Outfitters's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David M. Sable sold 5,779 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $99,572.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $921,477.63. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $48,527.76. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 11,563 shares of company stock worth $196,599 over the last three months. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc NYSE: AEO is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company's flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

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