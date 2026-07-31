Sei Investments Co. Purchases 20,933 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. $THG

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG - Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,736 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $16,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 61.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,367 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1,568.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,753 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $38,052,000 after buying an additional 38,905 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 129,031 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $22,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,484 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $48,155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company's stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $229.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.17 and a 1 year high of $235.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.84 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The Hanover Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

The Hanover Insurance Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $223.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Hanover Insurance Group

More The Hanover Insurance Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Hanover Insurance Group this week:

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Francisco Aristeguieta sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $195,370.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,053 shares in the company, valued at $791,834.61. This trade represents a 19.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Lowsley sold 4,175 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total value of $800,472.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $744,487.59. This trade represents a 51.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,108 shares of company stock valued at $5,063,751. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc NYSE: THG is a property and casualty insurance company that provides a range of commercial and personal insurance products. Through its subsidiary companies, Hanover offers coverage for businesses of all sizes, including workers' compensation, general liability, commercial auto, and professional liability. On the personal lines side, the company underwrites homeowners, personal auto, flood, and umbrella policies designed to meet the needs of individuals and families.

In addition to its core commercial and personal insurance offerings, Hanover maintains a specialty arm that focuses on niche markets through tailored product solutions.

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