Sei Investments Co. Purchases 209,964 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,297 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 209,964 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.27% of Bath & Body Works worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,877 shares of the company's stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 28,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 87,529 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 562,757 shares of the company's stock worth $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBWI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE BBWI opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $32.32.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Bath & Body Works's payout ratio is 22.47%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

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