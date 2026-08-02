Sei Investments Co. Purchases 214,311 Shares of Teradata Corporation $TDC

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) by 169.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,579 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 214,311 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.36% of Teradata worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 25,800.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Teradata by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Teradata from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradata

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Teradata Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $41.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Teradata had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 24.93%.The firm had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Corporation will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 762,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,177,162.66. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 5,657 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $190,754.04. Following the sale, the director owned 39,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,161.20. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,201 shares of company stock worth $2,486,235. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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