Sei Investments Co. Purchases 35,131 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,601 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,131 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Celsius worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Celsius by 1,020.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CELH

Celsius Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ CELH opened at $29.21 on Friday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $782.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.08 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.Celsius's quarterly revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Fieldly acquired 8,475 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,826.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 937,540 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,174.40. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 8,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $249,732.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 227,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,753,407.34. The trade was a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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