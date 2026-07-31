Sei Investments Co. Purchases 35,220 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 35,220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $13,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 129.9% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,571 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 24.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,272 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,335,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $154,225.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 392,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,158,498.44. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $488,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 380,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,464,523.84. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 501,500 shares of company stock valued at $86,812,999 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAOI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $141.80.

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Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 17.8%

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average of $115.11. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $233.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.53 and a beta of 3.69.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.55%.The firm had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics's revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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