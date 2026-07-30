Sei Investments Co. Purchases 43,447 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW - Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,189 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 43,447 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.49% of ACI Worldwide worth $20,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 93.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 532 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 122.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company's stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ACIW opened at $60.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The firm's 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.98.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $425.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $410.08 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.51%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded ACI Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded ACI Worldwide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACIW

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide NASDAQ: ACIW is a global software company that provides electronic payment and banking solutions to financial institutions, merchants and billers. The company's platforms enable real-time processing of credit, debit, ACH, bill payments, faster payments and money transfers, as well as integrated fraud prevention services. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, ACI serves clients across banking, payments and commerce sectors worldwide.

ACI's modular suite of applications can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments to meet diverse operational needs.

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