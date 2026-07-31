Sei Investments Co. Purchases 57,481 Shares of Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 57,481 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Cognex worth $13,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cognex by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $72.31.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other Cognex news, insider Mark Fennell sold 64,873 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $4,349,734.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $755,184.15. This trade represents a 85.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darren Marc Long sold 20,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,343,517.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $264,696.60. This represents a 83.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,847 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,098. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Cognex Stock Up 8.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $62.62 on Friday. Cognex Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.09.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $268.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.98 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.62%.The business's revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Cognex has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.440 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Corporation will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Cognex's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

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