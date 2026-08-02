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Sei Investments Co. Purchases 62,009 Shares of V2X, Inc. $VVX

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
V2X logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sei Investments increased its V2X stake by 66.3% in the first quarter, purchasing 62,009 additional shares and bringing its holdings to 155,547 shares valued at approximately $10.7 million. Institutional investors collectively own 95.18% of V2X.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with V2X carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $82.10; several firms recently raised their targets as high as $102.
  • V2X reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share and revenue of $1.25 billion, beating estimates while revenue rose 23.4% year over year. Shares opened at $90.20, near their 52-week high of $91.80.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of V2X.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX - Free Report) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,547 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 62,009 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.50% of V2X worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of V2X by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 480 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of V2X by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of V2X by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VVX shares. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of V2X from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of V2X from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on V2X from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on V2X from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VVX

V2X Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVX opened at $90.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.22. V2X, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $91.80.

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. V2X had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. V2X's revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. V2X has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V2X Profile

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for V2X (NYSE:VVX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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