Sei Investments Co. Purchases 68,416 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,710 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 68,416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.24% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $14,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,205,818 shares of the company's stock worth $620,032,000 after acquiring an additional 375,892 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,188,239 shares of the company's stock worth $392,024,000 after purchasing an additional 583,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $219,462,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,872,466 shares of the company's stock worth $217,044,000 after purchasing an additional 944,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 14,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,562,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $76.12 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $69.21 and a 1-year high of $91.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.31. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 74.22%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $400.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WH

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 18,516 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,495,907.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 548,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,297,803.32. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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