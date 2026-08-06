Sei Investments Co. Purchases 81,743 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. $MMI

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI - Free Report) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,766 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 81,743 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.43% of Marcus & Millichap worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,952 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,747 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,669 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company's stock.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,113.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Marcus & Millichap had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.The business had revenue of $171.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 163.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Marcus & Millichap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMI. Wall Street Zen lowered Marcus & Millichap from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and an average price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap NYSE: MMI is a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm focused on investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971 by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap, the company has grown to specialize in the marketing of multifamily, retail, office, industrial, hospitality and other commercial property types. Through an extensive network of investment specialists, Marcus & Millichap connects property owners and investors with tailored transactions across a range of asset classes.

The firm offers comprehensive capital markets solutions, including debt and equity placement, structured finance, and customized financing programs.

See Also

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