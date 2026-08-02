Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN - Free Report) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,811 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of AutoNation worth $10,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 57,269 shares of the company's stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,443,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In related news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 2,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.91, for a total transaction of $512,275.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at $298,348.96. The trade was a 63.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $208.00 to $202.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded AutoNation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AutoNation from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AN

AutoNation Trading Down 0.7%

AN opened at $213.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm's 50 day moving average is $195.64 and its 200-day moving average is $198.49. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.62 and a 52-week high of $235.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key AutoNation News

Here are the key news stories impacting AutoNation this week:

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc is the largest automotive retailer in the United States, operating a network of franchised new vehicle dealerships, pre-owned vehicle superstores and collision-repair centers. The company offers a comprehensive range of automotive products and services, including the sale of new cars and light trucks from leading manufacturers, certified pre-owned vehicles and a wide selection of used models. In addition to retail vehicle sales, AutoNation provides financing, insurance and extended service contracts through its in-house financial services division, as well as genuine and aftermarket parts, factory-recommended maintenance and collision-repair services.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, AutoNation was founded in 1996 by entrepreneur H.

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