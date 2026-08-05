Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,097 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Toll Brothers alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total value of $12,206,507.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 321,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,302,264.48. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,122,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 23,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,574.62. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL stock opened at $153.22 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $149.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $168.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toll Brothers from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus set a $170.00 price objective on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Toll Brothers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toll Brothers wasn't on the list.

While Toll Brothers currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here