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Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Sabra Healthcare REIT logo with Real Estate background
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Key Points

  • Sei Investments increased its Sabra Healthcare REIT stake by 28.2% in the first quarter, adding 119,734 shares to own 544,221 shares worth approximately $10.5 million. Institutional investors collectively hold 99.4% of SBRA’s outstanding stock.
  • Analysts remain generally positive, with eight Buy ratings, five Holds and one Sell. Sabra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25, while several firms recently raised their targets.
  • SBRA opened at $21.17, near its 52-week high of $22.77. The latest quarterly results met EPS expectations at $0.16, exceeded revenue estimates with $211.7 million, and showed 20.9% year-over-year revenue growth.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,221 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 119,734 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 23,146 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 78,709 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 73.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 3.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,889 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $21.17 on Friday. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $211.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company's revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

(Free Report)

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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