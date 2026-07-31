Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,794 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 128,119 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $15,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,550 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 309.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,245 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 89,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 41.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,811,775 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $70,931,000 after buying an additional 526,877 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,956 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 131.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REXR. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.9%

REXR opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm's fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $240.24 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 39.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.430 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio is -96.13%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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