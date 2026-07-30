Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,645 shares of the company's stock after selling 116,194 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $18,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the company's stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.6% during the first quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company's stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.07). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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