Sei Investments Co. Sells 12,113 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE - Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,085 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 12,113 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of STERIS worth $19,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in STERIS by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 164 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on STERIS from $291.00 to $269.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of STERIS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of STERIS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $277.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STERIS

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $296,968.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 35,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,003.52. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 1,481 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $310,284.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,964 shares in the company, valued at $8,163,347.64. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,051. Insiders own 1.12% of the company's stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $235.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.92. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $195.14 and a fifty-two week high of $269.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.72.

STERIS (NYSE:STE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.03). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. STERIS has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. STERIS's payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

About STERIS

STERIS Corporation NYSE: STE is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

Further Reading

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