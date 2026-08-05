Sei Investments Co. Sells 13,124 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,664 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 13,124 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Strategy were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in Strategy by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Strategy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy sold 1,638 Bitcoin for approximately $104.7 million and raised another $290.6 million through common-stock sales. The proceeds helped fund preferred dividends, repurchase STRC shares, add $250 million to the U.S. dollar reserve and increase total reserves to roughly $4 billion. The larger cash cushion may improve balance-sheet flexibility and support STRC stability. Strategy sells 1,638 Bitcoin to fund dividends and STRC repurchases

Strategy sold 1,638 Bitcoin for approximately $104.7 million and raised another $290.6 million through common-stock sales. The proceeds helped fund preferred dividends, repurchase STRC shares, add $250 million to the U.S. dollar reserve and increase total reserves to roughly $4 billion. The larger cash cushion may improve balance-sheet flexibility and support STRC stability. Positive Sentiment: STRC preferred shares recovered above $90, supported by the cash-reserve build and repurchases. Maintaining the preferred dividend and improving coverage could reduce funding pressure on Strategy’s capital structure. Strategy’s STRC retakes $90 after rebound

STRC preferred shares recovered above $90, supported by the cash-reserve build and repurchases. Maintaining the preferred dividend and improving coverage could reduce funding pressure on Strategy’s capital structure. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Phong Le said Strategy expects to outperform Bitcoin during the next bull market, while Michael Saylor described the company as the “JPMorgan of crypto.” The comments reinforce management’s long-term strategy but do not change near-term cash flows or Bitcoin exposure. Strategy CEO expects to outperform Bitcoin

CEO Phong Le said Strategy expects to outperform Bitcoin during the next bull market, while Michael Saylor described the company as the “JPMorgan of crypto.” The comments reinforce management’s long-term strategy but do not change near-term cash flows or Bitcoin exposure. Negative Sentiment: The Bitcoin sale reduces Strategy’s holdings to 842,138 BTC and conflicts with its earlier “never sell” messaging, potentially weakening the stock’s appeal as a leveraged Bitcoin proxy. Bitcoin also remains under pressure amid geopolitical uncertainty. Bitcoin remains weak as Strategy sells Bitcoin

The Bitcoin sale reduces Strategy’s holdings to 842,138 BTC and conflicts with its earlier “never sell” messaging, potentially weakening the stock’s appeal as a leveraged Bitcoin proxy. Bitcoin also remains under pressure amid geopolitical uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Analysts lowered price targets, including B. Riley’s reduction to $155 from $215 and Cantor Fitzgerald’s reduction to $186 from $212, although both firms retained positive ratings. Analyst price-target changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 1,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $241,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 71,044 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,088.96. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $43,839.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,122.56. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,265 and have sold 181,422 shares valued at $23,144,128. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $97.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Strategy Inc has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $414.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.71.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($24.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.19) by ($22.26). Strategy had a negative net margin of 6,102.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.18%. The firm had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $32.52 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 57.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Strategy from $212.00 to $186.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Strategy from $215.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $242.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strategy

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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