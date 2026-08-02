Sei Investments Co. Sells 138,197 Shares of Grifols, S.A. $GRFS

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS - Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,251,579 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 138,197 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Grifols worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRFS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols in the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,954,223 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $289,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,139,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 466.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 316,111 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 260,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000.

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Grifols Trading Down 4.0%

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company's 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Grifols Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Grifols's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Grifols from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised Grifols from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Grifols from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grifols has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GRFS

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, Inc NASDAQ: GRFS is a global healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of plasma-derived medicines, diagnostic systems and hospital supplies. With a core focus on immunotherapy and transfusion medicine, the company harnesses human plasma proteins to create therapies that treat a wide range of bleeding disorders, immunodeficiencies and neurological conditions. Grifols also supplies reagents and diagnostic instruments for transfusion centers and clinical laboratories, alongside intravenous solutions and medical devices for hospital use.

The company operates three main business units.

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