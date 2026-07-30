Sei Investments Co. Sells 18,540 Shares of Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT - Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,448 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 18,540 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.26% of Camtek worth $18,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company's stock.

Camtek Stock Down 9.3%

CAMT stock opened at $126.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.55. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $215.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.45 and a 200-day moving average of $162.80.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 9.63%.The business had revenue of $121.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Camtek's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Camtek from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Camtek from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities set a $174.00 price objective on Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.67.

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About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. NASDAQ: CAMT is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high‐resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek's core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

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