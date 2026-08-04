Sei Investments Co. Sells 211,991 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,455 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 211,991 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Kilroy Realty worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,424 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 40.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,192 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 861,043 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,208,000 after buying an additional 52,333 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 152,846 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Evercore upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.13.

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Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $45.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $272.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio is 152.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,456 shares in the company, valued at $535,550.40. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Justin William Smart sold 10,848 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $419,926.08. Following the transaction, the president owned 519,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,124,245.12. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,958. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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