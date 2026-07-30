Sei Investments Co. Sells 22,433 Shares of Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,942 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 22,433 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.28% of Federal Signal worth $18,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Federal Signal alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 57.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company's stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

FSS stock opened at $111.98 on Thursday. Federal Signal Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $134.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $579.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business's revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

Key Stories Impacting Federal Signal

Here are the key news stories impacting Federal Signal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Federal Signal declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share , payable August 27 to shareholders of record August 14. The announcement reinforces the company’s shareholder-return policy, although the approximately 0.5% annualized yield is unlikely to be a major stock catalyst. Federal Signal Corporation Declares Dividend of $0.15 per share

Federal Signal declared a quarterly dividend of , payable August 27 to shareholders of record August 14. The announcement reinforces the company’s shareholder-return policy, although the approximately 0.5% annualized yield is unlikely to be a major stock catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage cited a consensus “Buy” recommendation, indicating generally favorable expectations for FSS despite its premium valuation. Federal Signal Receives Consensus Buy Recommendation

Analyst coverage cited a consensus recommendation, indicating generally favorable expectations for FSS despite its premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are awaiting Federal Signal’s second-quarter report, scheduled for July 30. The earnings previews place the focus on revenue growth, profitability, order activity and management’s outlook; the report could provide the next significant direction for the stock. Federal Signal Q2 2026 Earnings Preview

Investors are awaiting Federal Signal’s second-quarter report, scheduled for July 30. The earnings previews place the focus on revenue growth, profitability, order activity and management’s outlook; the report could provide the next significant direction for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary has highlighted FSS’s business momentum and compared its valuation with General Motors, but does not identify a new company-specific catalyst. With the stock trading at roughly 25 times earnings, investors may be particularly sensitive to any earnings miss or weaker outlook. What Is Driving Federal Signal Into the Spotlight?

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Federal Signal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research raised Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Federal Signal from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $139.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Federal Signal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Federal Signal wasn't on the list.

While Federal Signal currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here