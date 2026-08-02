Sei Investments Co. Sells 535,737 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. $ONDS

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,095 shares of the company's stock after selling 535,737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Ondas worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Ondas by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,809 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 707,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 521,944 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter worth $4,255,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the first quarter worth $497,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Ondas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.25 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $15.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Ondas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ondas from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ondas from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ondas

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Randy Seidl sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 295,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,804.32. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 2,378,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $31,939,830.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,583,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,119,824.30. The trade was a 39.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,395,745 shares of company stock valued at $32,109,380. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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