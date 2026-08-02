Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,310 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN - Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,181 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 8,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Align Technology worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 77.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 158 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Align Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALGN

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $169.16 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.00 and a one year high of $200.43. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.55 and a 200-day moving average of $175.21.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

More Align Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Align Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Align reported adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of approximately $1.06 billion, topping consensus estimates. Revenue increased 4.3% year over year, while record Clear Aligner shipments and improved non-GAAP margins supported profitability. Align Technology Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Align reported adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of approximately $1.06 billion, topping consensus estimates. Revenue increased 4.3% year over year, while record Clear Aligner shipments and improved non-GAAP margins supported profitability. Positive Sentiment: Digital orthodontics remains a growth focus. Management highlighted expanding digital workflows, connected orthodontic tools and long-term opportunities for Invisalign, iTero scanners and exocad software. The company’s 2026 outlook was reaffirmed, while an orthodontic summit showcased its product and technology strategy. ALGN Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Digital Growth Push

Management highlighted expanding digital workflows, connected orthodontic tools and long-term opportunities for Invisalign, iTero scanners and exocad software. The company’s 2026 outlook was reaffirmed, while an orthodontic summit showcased its product and technology strategy. Positive Sentiment: Board changes could improve shareholder value. Following discussions with Elliott Investment Management, Align plans to add three independent directors and conduct an operational review. The initiatives may increase accountability, improve execution and identify opportunities to enhance returns. Align Technology to Overhaul Board Following Engagement with Elliott

Following discussions with Elliott Investment Management, Align plans to add three independent directors and conduct an operational review. The initiatives may increase accountability, improve execution and identify opportunities to enhance returns. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is viewed as more attractive after the pullback. Some analysts see ALGN as reasonably valued, but believe the stock needs faster growth to generate sustained upside. Align Technology: Attractively Valued, But Growth Still Needs To Pick Up

Some analysts see ALGN as reasonably valued, but believe the stock needs faster growth to generate sustained upside. Negative Sentiment: Near-term guidance and execution remain concerns. Third-quarter revenue guidance of roughly $1.0 billion was described as slightly below or around expectations, limiting the benefit of the earnings beat.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of roughly $1.0 billion was described as slightly below or around expectations, limiting the benefit of the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Systems weakness is capping upside. Analysts noted softer scanner and systems performance, along with pricing pressure, despite strong Clear Aligner volumes. Needham maintained a Hold rating. Align Technology Hold Rating Maintained

Analysts noted softer scanner and systems performance, along with pricing pressure, despite strong Clear Aligner volumes. Needham maintained a Hold rating. Negative Sentiment: Growth is still relatively modest. Investors may remain cautious because revenue growth has not yet accelerated enough to justify a more bullish outlook, even with improving margins and record aligner shipments.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc NASDAQ: ALGN pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company's signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

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