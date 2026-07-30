Sei Investments Co. Sells 99,990 Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 99,990 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Royalty Pharma worth $18,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 173.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company's stock.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.43. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52 week low of $34.08 and a 52 week high of $60.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.67.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $630.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 33.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Royalty Pharma's dividend payout ratio is 63.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RPRX. Wall Street Zen raised Royalty Pharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.57.

View Our Latest Report on Royalty Pharma

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 9,099 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $508,452.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 3,045 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $161,385.00. Following the sale, the director owned 191,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,165,559. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 393,009 shares of company stock valued at $21,601,827. 18.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report).

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