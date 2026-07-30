Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR - Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,476 shares of the company's stock after selling 204,595 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Procore Technologies worth $19,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,158,506 shares of the company's stock worth $957,150,000 after buying an additional 804,920 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,972,025 shares of the company's stock worth $362,560,000 after acquiring an additional 315,604 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,539,062 shares of the company's stock worth $257,431,000 after acquiring an additional 137,171 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,428,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $249,416,000 after purchasing an additional 127,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,115,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,630,000 after purchasing an additional 480,513 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Procore Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Procore Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Procore reported adjusted earnings of $0.47 per share, above the $0.41 consensus estimate and up from $0.35 a year earlier. Revenue rose 15.8% year over year to approximately $375.2 million, ahead of analyst expectations. Procore Technologies Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Procore reported adjusted earnings of $0.47 per share, above the $0.41 consensus estimate and up from $0.35 a year earlier. Revenue rose 15.8% year over year to approximately $375.2 million, ahead of analyst expectations. Positive Sentiment: Cash flow strengthened significantly: Operating cash flow increased 185% to $87.9 million, while cash and equivalents reached $494.4 million. Gross profit also climbed 17% to $299.8 million, supporting the view that Procore continues to generate healthy software margins. Procore Q2 2026 Earnings and Strong Cash Flow

Operating cash flow increased 185% to $87.9 million, while cash and equivalents reached $494.4 million. Gross profit also climbed 17% to $299.8 million, supporting the view that Procore continues to generate healthy software margins. Positive Sentiment: DroneDeploy acquisition expands Procore’s platform: Procore agreed to acquire the robotics and visual-intelligence company for approximately $845 million in cash. The deal could enhance Procore’s artificial-intelligence and jobsite capabilities and broaden its construction technology offering. Procore to Acquire DroneDeploy

Procore agreed to acquire the robotics and visual-intelligence company for approximately $845 million in cash. The deal could enhance Procore’s artificial-intelligence and jobsite capabilities and broaden its construction technology offering. Neutral Sentiment: Q3 outlook was broadly in line: Procore guided for revenue of $382 million to $384 million, compared with the $382.6 million consensus estimate. The guidance does not signal a major near-term acceleration but suggests continued double-digit growth.

Procore guided for revenue of $382 million to $384 million, compared with the $382.6 million consensus estimate. The guidance does not signal a major near-term acceleration but suggests continued double-digit growth. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains mixed: Operating income fell sharply from the prior year, and net income attributable to common shareholders declined to $16.9 million. The all-cash DroneDeploy purchase also creates integration and capital-allocation risks.

Operating income fell sharply from the prior year, and net income attributable to common shareholders declined to $16.9 million. The all-cash DroneDeploy purchase also creates integration and capital-allocation risks. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may weigh on sentiment: Company insiders recorded 35 sales and no purchases during the past six months, including substantial sales by senior executives.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 0.75. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $82.32. The business's fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $375.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $365.82 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 5.61%.The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCOR. Guggenheim began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.59.

View Our Latest Report on PCOR

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,942 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $197,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,150. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,769 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $241,894.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 967,901 shares in the company, valued at $40,584,088.93. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,621 shares of company stock worth $8,791,847. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

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