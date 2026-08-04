Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Acquired by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 9,307.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank's holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,009 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $724,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,600.20. The trade was a 24.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $232,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,380,821.19. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,207. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $87.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.49. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $78.97 and a 52-week high of $101.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sempra Energy's revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sempra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $102.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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