Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218,318 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 319,643 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Sempra Energy worth $195,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 406 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $108.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $104.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.Sempra Energy's revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 2,692 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $251,163.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,180.80. This trade represents a 18.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,539 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $146,789.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $441,895.54. This represents a 24.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $576,979 and sold 10,839 shares valued at $1,010,935. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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