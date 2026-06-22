Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 426.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,828 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,191 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,009 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company's stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts: Sign Up

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $90.62 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $101.04. The firm has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.6575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In related news, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $232,778.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,821.19. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $304,029.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,107,013.10. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,028 shares of company stock worth $1,370,273. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus upgraded Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sempra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sempra Energy wasn't on the list.

While Sempra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here