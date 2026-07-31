Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,905,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 178,391 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.48% of Sensient Technologies worth $164,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 42.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company's stock.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $124.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.12. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $131.04.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Sensient Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SXT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sensient Technologies from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sensient Technologies

Insider Activity at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $50,111.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 14,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,633,372.35. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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