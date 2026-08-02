Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 11,480 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Sensient Technologies worth $19,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 594 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Sensient Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:SXT opened at $123.87 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $131.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.25.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 9.27%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Sensient Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $46,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,177.71. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.00.

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Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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