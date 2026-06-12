Sepio Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 870.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,704 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 81,356 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP's holdings in Netflix were worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Netflix by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $81.27 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Weiss Ratings raised Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank lowered Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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