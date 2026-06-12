Sepio Capital LP Buys 5,922 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,854 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $313.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $305.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $262.71 and a 12 month high of $337.25. The company has a market capitalization of $840.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Autonomous Res cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,870,263. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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