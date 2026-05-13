Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,559 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNDK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $163,057,000.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNDK. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price objective on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $750.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Melius Research began coverage on Sandisk in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,065.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Price Performance

SNDK opened at $1,452.02 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $850.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.60. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $1,600.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 4.82.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.93 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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