Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 18,689 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,284 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,689 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $20,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 181,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,412,772.64. The trade was a 35.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.06.

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CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $83.49. 10,692,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,981,964. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $85.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.34.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

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CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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