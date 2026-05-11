Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,478 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Indivisible Partners purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $9,539,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $11,524,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James Ci Lee sold 697 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.17, for a total value of $516,595.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324 shares of the company's stock, valued at $240,139.08. The trade was a 68.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 1,902 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.00, for a total transaction of $1,464,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,527,650. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,723 shares of company stock valued at $53,301,684. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $782.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $175.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 1.98. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $95.63 and a twelve month high of $802.13. The company's 50-day moving average price is $476.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is 28.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $582.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $709.13.

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About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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