Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,022,597,000 after purchasing an additional 625,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,560 shares of the construction company's stock worth $878,454,000 after purchasing an additional 73,727 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 835,560 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $678,475,000 after buying an additional 53,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,519 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $606,117,000 after buying an additional 197,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,257 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $423,529,000 after buying an additional 117,892 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,779.78, for a total value of $889,890.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,340. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total value of $6,163,830.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,703,260.90. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $87,618,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,923.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $1,950.66 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.79 and a twelve month high of $2,018.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1,529.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,215.34.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

See Also

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