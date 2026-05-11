Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2 Million in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,719 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fiserv from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV opened at $55.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average of $65.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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