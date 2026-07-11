Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 16,001 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,001 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 16,001 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $32,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,156,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,984,231,000 after purchasing an additional 691,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,747,646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,242 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,184,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,015,720,000 after buying an additional 78,020 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,325,512,000 after buying an additional 2,066,884 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,818,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,179,888,000 after buying an additional 171,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Argus set a $108.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,986,600. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,211. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Charles Schwab was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) , signaling improving earnings outlooks and potentially boosting near-term investor sentiment. Article Title

Charles Schwab was upgraded to a , signaling improving earnings outlooks and potentially boosting near-term investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on SCHW to $133 from $125 and kept an overweight rating, reinforcing expectations for more upside.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on SCHW to from $125 and kept an rating, reinforcing expectations for more upside. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive overall, with another report citing an average Moderate Buy rating from analysts.

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive overall, with another report citing an average rating from analysts. Positive Sentiment: Schwab’s push into digital assets and crypto trading could be an additional long-term growth driver, as the company reportedly hires for its blockchain and crypto team ahead of a rollout. Article Title

Schwab’s push into could be an additional long-term growth driver, as the company reportedly hires for its blockchain and crypto team ahead of a rollout. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab strategists warned that the era of easy index gains may be ending, reflecting a more volatile market backdrop that could affect trading and client behavior in either direction. Article Title

Schwab strategists warned that the era of easy index gains may be ending, reflecting a more volatile market backdrop that could affect trading and client behavior in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage about Trump-related trading activity through a Schwab account is likely more of a headline risk than a direct business driver unless it leads to regulatory or reputational issues. Article Title

Media coverage about Trump-related trading activity through a Schwab account is likely more of a headline risk than a direct business driver unless it leads to regulatory or reputational issues. Negative Sentiment: Barclays lowered its price target on SCHW to $122 from $127, which is a modest negative, though the firm still rates the stock overweight.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,677,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,709,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average of $95.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charles Schwab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles Schwab wasn't on the list.

While Charles Schwab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here