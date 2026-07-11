Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,926 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,353 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,926 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 138.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company's stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PepsiCo by 45.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company's stock worth $70,789,000 after acquiring an additional 167,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s Q2 revenue topped Wall Street estimates, supported by stronger international growth and improved volumes in some markets.

PepsiCo’s Q2 revenue topped Wall Street estimates, supported by stronger international growth and improved volumes in some markets. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, which can help reassure investors that the turnaround plan is still on track.

The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, which can help reassure investors that the turnaround plan is still on track. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s long dividend track record remains a draw for income investors, with the company continuing its streak of annual increases.

PepsiCo’s long dividend track record remains a draw for income investors, with the company continuing its streak of annual increases. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms, including RBC, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Citi, and others, lowered price targets after the report, but most still kept neutral or hold-type ratings. Citi Analyst Downgrades PepsiCo Stock (PEP) Despite Q2 Beat, Slashes Target by 15%

Several firms, including RBC, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Citi, and others, lowered price targets after the report, but most still kept neutral or hold-type ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain split between PepsiCo’s dividend/stability appeal and concerns about valuation, margin pressure, and a slow U.S. recovery. PepsiCo’s $200 Billion Stability Play Is Attracting Dividend Investors

Analysts remain split between PepsiCo’s dividend/stability appeal and concerns about valuation, margin pressure, and a slow U.S. recovery. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried that soft North American snack and beverage demand, plus higher commodity and fuel costs, could keep earnings momentum muted.

Investors are worried that soft North American snack and beverage demand, plus higher commodity and fuel costs, could keep earnings momentum muted. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage compared PepsiCo unfavorably with Coca-Cola, highlighting market-share pressure and a more difficult turnaround narrative for PEP shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $134.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $183.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $159.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $157.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,071,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,517,085. The stock has a market cap of $187.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.36. The business's 50-day moving average price is $145.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.75 and a 12 month high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's payout ratio is 92.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

See Also

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