ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW is MayTech Global Investments LLC's 10th Largest Position

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 397.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,366 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 196,085 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 3.8% of MayTech Global Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $37,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 441.3% during the fourth quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 439.6% during the fourth quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 350.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citic Securities cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.85.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $102.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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