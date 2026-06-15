ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 392.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,287 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 31,305 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $15,619,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ServiceNow by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,337,280,000 after buying an additional 38,441,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,591,425,000 after buying an additional 18,854,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,482,543,000 after buying an additional 17,514,679 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $2,020,992,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE NOW opened at $102.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.74. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.85.

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ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

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